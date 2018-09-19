Dow keeps climbing as bank shares surge; other indexes little changed

Stocks finished mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 pushing forward near fresh records while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 edged lower.

The financial group (+1.8%) led all S&P sectors as Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to a four-month high 3.08%; for the week, the benchmark yield is up 8 bpts.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America all rose nearly 3%, while J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup each added 3.3%.

The materials sector (+1.1%) also outperformed, but most groups finished lower, including the top-weighted tech space (-0.1%); the utilities, telecom services and real estate groups were the worst performers, losing between 0.9% and 2.1%.

Cannabis stocks were in focus as Tilray gyrated wildly after its CEO said last night that the company would be a "smart hedge" for major pharma companies; Tilray closed up 38% but were halted several times after adding as much as 93% and briefly falling into the red.

October WTI crude oil settled 1.8% higher at $71.12/bbl, the highest for a front-month contract since July 10.