Report: Broadcom loses ITC case against Sigma, Vizio

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has lost a battle at the International Trade Commission, which decided that Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) and Vizio (VZIO) didn't infringe on two Broadcom patents on chips used in Vizio TVs, Bloomberg reports.

The ITC upheld a trade judge's findings in the case, which focuses on the use of system-on-chip semiconductors made by Sigma.

Broadcom wanted an import ban on any consumer audiovisual products that it said used its technology without permission.

Broadcom launched a case at the ITC in March 2017. LG, Funai and MediaTek reached settlements with the chipmaker along the way.