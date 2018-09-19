Gundlach sees U.S. Treasury yields heading higher: Reuters

Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, says bond prices across the U.S. Treasury yield curve could decline if the 30-year Treasury yield closes above 3.25% two times in a row, Reuters reports.

Gundlach said he still expects the 10-year Treasury yield to reach 6% by the next presidential election or the year after.

“My 6% by 2021 call is perfectly on track," he told Reuters. "No reason at all to change it. A move soon to higher yields would be signaled by the 30-year closing two days in a row over 3.25%.”

10-year Treasury Note yield is u p 1.1 basis points to 3.069% Wednesday and the 30-year Treasury Bond yield is up 0.7 bp at 3.21%.

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, FIBR, USTB

