Delta raises U.S. baggage fees to $30, joining United, JetBlue

Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) joins other major airlines including United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) in raising domestic flight baggage fees by $5 per bag to $30.

The three airlines now charge $30 for the first checked bag on domestic routes, up from $25 previously, and $40 for the second bag, up from $35.

Airlines have cited rising costs as a concern, with high fuel prices and bumps in salaries and benefits for pilots, flight attendants and mechanics pushing up operating expenses.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has said it would continue to allow passengers to check two bags for free.