Tencent adds another to mini-buybacks

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has bought back another 120,000 shares -- the latest in what looks to be a regular series of small repurchase transactions.

The company repurchased the shares today at prices between HK$320 and HK$326.40; in a number of transactions since Sept. 7, that means it's bought back 955,700 shares for a total of $302.7M (about $38.6M), Bloomberg notes.

OTCPK:TCEHY closed OTC trading up 1.9% today.

Since the transactions started earlier this month, OTCPK:TCEHY has risen 3.4% .

Previously: Tencent in another small share repurchase (Sep. 18 2018)

Previously: Report: Tencent buys back 124K shares (Sep. 10 2018)