Boeing, Russian firm launch new titanium joint venture

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and top Russian titanium producer VSMPO-Avisma have opened a new joint venture manufacturing unit in Russia’s Urals region of Sverdlovsk.

Boeing says the facility will focus on titanium forgings for Boeing commercial airplane programs including the 737 MAX, the 787 Dreamliner family and the 777X, operating alongside an existing JV between Boeing and VSMPO-Avisma which has produced titanium forgings since 2009.

The two companies have continued to work together even after the U.S. imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia in April.