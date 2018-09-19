Mountain Valley Pipeline held up by stay from West Virginia judge

Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been halted after a West Virginia county court ordered a temporary stay on a state stream preservation permit related to the project's crossing of the Greenbrier River in West Virginia.

The petitioners argued the state's Environmental Protection department permit for the crossing is not in compliance with the Natural Streams Preservation Act.

Height Capital analysts say the project still has enough buffer time in its schedule to meet its Q4 2019 in-service target, even in a worst-case scenario in which a route change is required.

The project is a joint venture of EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Midstream.