Theresa May rejects plan on N.Ireland

Theresa May cautioned EU leaders on Wednesday night that their plan to create a customs border between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland was "not credible," as the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker warned that a Brexit deal remained "far away."

"It's important to be clear there will not be a second referendum in the U.K.," she announced at an informal Brexit summit in Salzburg, Austria. "The U.K. will leave on March 29 next year."

