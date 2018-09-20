China plans broad import tariff cuts

China is planning to cut the average tariff rates on imports from the majority of its trading partners as soon as next month - including the U.S. - fulfilling a previous pledge as a tariff war bites into trade.

Premier Li Keqiang further said his government wouldn't devalue its currency to boost exports. We "must uphold multilateralism, the rules of free trade... If there are problems, negotiation is needed to solve them."

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN