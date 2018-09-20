Magna announces divestiture of its global Fluid Pressure & Controls business

Powertrain unit of Magna (NYSE:MGA) has signed an agreement to sell its global Fluid Pressure & Controls business to Hanon Systems for approximately $1.23B.

Approximately 4,200 employees across 10 facilities in North America, Europe and Asia will transition to Hanon Systems.

“We have entered a transaction that delivers value to our shareholders, will be good for Hanon Systems and should be viewed positively by employees,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna Chief Technology Officer and President of Magna Powertrain. “Hanon Systems has a strong track record in this area and we are confident they will leverage this transaction to create long term value for all of their stakeholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q19.