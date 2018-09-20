Orbital Gas Systems signs cooperation agreement with SAMSON

Orbital Gas Systems, a wholly-owned energy subsidiary of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) has signed a Cooperation Agreement with SAMSON AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT for the global sales and distribution of the Company's proprietary GasPT, VE Technology and combined GasPTi analyzer.

"This Agreement is reflective of our continuing ability to drive market adoption of our gas technology solutions," stated William Clough, president and CEO of CUI Global. "In SAMSON we have secured a global partner whose established presence in energy markets worldwide can open additional opportunities for us, particularly in Russia and China. SAMSON's commitment to us recognizes the disruptive nature of our solutions at a time when the shift to gas as an increasingly important component of the global energy mix gains momentum. We look forward to a successful partnership with SAMSON."