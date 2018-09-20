Barnes Group inc. to acquire Gimatic S.r.l.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to acquire privately held Gimatic S.r.l. for €370M in cash from Gimatic’s founder and investment funds affiliated with AGIC Capital and Xenon Capital Partners.

The company expects to finance the transaction with cash on hand and additional borrowings under its existing credit agreement.

“We are extremely excited to add Gimatic and its founder, Mr. Giuseppe Bellandi, to Barnes Group (B), as this acquisition will provide us a gateway into the industrial automation market – a highly attractive market that is well-aligned with our strategic growth plans. With accelerating adoption of automation and robotic technologies in the global industrial sector, market demand for Gimatic’s advanced solutions is anticipated to increase significantly in the future,” said Patrick Dempsey, President and CEO of Barnes Group Inc.

The transaction is anticipated to close in Q4. Gimatic will operate as a new strategic business unit within Barnes Group’s Industrial Segment.