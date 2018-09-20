Steelcase acquires Orangebox

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has acquired all the outstanding capital stock of Orangebox for £60 million (or $79 million) less an adjustment for working capital, providing the company with an engine to accelerate innovative product development in Europe and around the world.

“We saw how Orangebox approached the changing landscape at work and their early recognition that more people want alternatives to the traditional desk, and to work in a range of postures,” said Allan Smith, vice president, global marketing at Steelcase. “They understood people’s need for balance between privacy at work, and the shift toward high-performance team work. We are really excited about bringing our portfolios together, and we see the opportunity to more than double the size of Orangebox’s business within five years by leveraging Steelcase’s global scale and distribution.”