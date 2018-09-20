Total acquires G2mobility and forms partnership with Nexans

Total (NYSE:TOT) has finalized the acquisition of G2mobility, accelerating the growth of company's electric vehicle charging businesses, from designing smart charging stations to optimizing energy usage management and selling integrated services.

“Total is pursuing its expansion in new energies for mobility. Following the acquisitions of PitPoint in Europe in 2017 and of 25% of Clean Energy in the U.S. this year, which has allowed us to accelerate in natural gas fuel for vehicles, the G2mobility transaction is a pivotal step in improving our electric vehicle charging offering. With a market share of more than 25% of charging points for local governments and growth in revenues of over 50% last year, G2mobility brings us a new competency to provide more efficient electric charging systems for our B2B and B2C customers.” stated Momar Nguer, President, Marketing & Services and member of the Executive Committee at Total.

Total and Nexans have signed a partnership agreement that gives Total access to Nexans’ production capacity and industrial know-how.