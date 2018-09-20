Amicus Therapeutics acquires gene therapy portfolio of ten clinical and pre-clinical stage AAV programs in neurologic lysosomal storage disorders

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) signs a definitive agreement in which it will receive worldwide development and commercial rights for ten gene therapy programs developed at The Center for Gene Therapy at The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and The Ohio State University.

The ten programs are licensed through the acquisition of Celenex. The lead programs in CLN6, CLN3, and CLN8 Batten disease are potential first-to-market curative therapies for these rare, devastating diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amicus will pay $100M in an upfront cash payment to acquire all of these assets.

Celenex shareholders are also eligible for up to $15M in development milestones; $262M in BLA/MAA submission and up to $75M in tiered sales ($500M/$750M) milestone payments. Amicus expects to pay no more than $75M over the next 4. No royalties are owed to Celenex.