First Data partners with Huifu Payment

First Data (NYSE:FDC) has signed an agreement with Huifu Payment Ltd., to offer a market-leading global eCommerce solution into China.

The collaboration with Huifu, a PBOC licensed third-party payment provider with a strong presence in both the China POS and online acquiring markets, will produce the integration of Huifu’s technology platform with First Data’s payment gateway.

Ivo Distelbrink, Executive Vice President, Head of Asia-Pacific, at First Data said, “We are excited about the opportunity that this partnership with Huifu brings to our global merchant base who will now be able to benefit from domestic processing and settlement in RMB. As we continue to expand across the Asia-Pacific region, we will extend coverage to new markets and collaborate with carefully selected partners to deliver the solutions that meet our clients’ ever-changing needs of the local consumer.”