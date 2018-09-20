Nestlé to jettison skin health unit

Citing its non-core status and its commitment to nutritional health, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY)(OTCPK:NSRGF) plans to sell or spin off its skin health business which generated SFr2.7B (€2.39B) in sales last year. Analysts believe the unit could fetch SFr7B (€6.2B).

The business, jointly operated with L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF)(OTCPK:LRLCY), was formed from Swiss dermatology group Galderma. Nestlé took full control in 2014 in exchange for €2.6B in L’Oréal stock.

Nestlé's move will stoke speculation that it may sell its 23% (€26B) stake in the French cosmetics company but analysts expect it to sell only when the conditions are favorable and it has a specific use for the proceeds.

Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund, owner of a 1.25% stake in Nestlé, has urged the sale of its L’Oréal shares.