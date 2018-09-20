Burberry falls after Tisci debut underwhelms

Shares of Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY, OTCPK:BBRYF) slides after analysts size up the company following the launch of creative director Riccardo Tisci's debut collection

Visual marketing company Dash Hudson calls the reception to the Tisci label lukewarm.

"Limited editions do not move the needle and competitors are also stepping up their game to become more visible; at this stage, there is no reason to change our (cautious) view on the stock," advises RBC Capital.

Citigroup also issued a cautious assessment on the impact of the new roll-out.

Burberry is down 4.26% in London trading.

Sources: Bloomberg, Fashionista