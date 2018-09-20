Darden Restaurants issues strong full-year guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same-restaurant sales increased 3.3% in FQ1.

Same-restaurant sales by chain: +5.3% for Olive Garden, -4.0% for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, +3.1% for LongHorn Steakhouse, +0.6% for Yard House, +3.9% for The Capital Grille, -1.9% for Seasons 52, +3.0% for Eddie V's, +1.1% for Bahama Breeze.

Segment profit was up 10% for the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse businesses during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY19 revenue growth of +5.0% to +5.5% vs. +4.0% to +5.0% prior. Darden also expects FY19 EPS of $5.52 to $5.65 vs. $5.40 to $5.56 prior forecast and $5.54 consensus estimate.

Shares of Darden are up 1.79% in premarket trading to $120.00.

