BeiGene's PD-1 inhibitor shows positive effect in highly mutating tumors

Preliminary results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in Chinese patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology in Xiamen.

Patients with MSI-H or dMMR tumors receiving 200 mg of tislelizumab every three weeks showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 29% (n=4/14). All had colorectal cancer. At data cutoff, the median duration of response was 2.2 months (range: 0.69 - 11.1 months) and median follow-up time was 4.4 months. Ten patients remained on treatment.

On the safety front, the incidence of adverse events was 82% (n=18/22). The most common were elevated bilirubin (36%), increased transaminase (27%), increased blood creatine phosphokinase (23%), anemia (23%) and decreased white blood cell and/or neutrophil count (18%). All were mild or moderate in severity.

Development is ongoing.