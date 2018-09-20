Bank7 prices upsized initial public offering of common stock

Bank7 Corp., the bank holding company for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 3.4M common shares at $19.00 per share, 2.9M shares by the company and 0.5M by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BSVN.”

The offering is expected to close on September 24.

The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 510K additional shares of Bank7 Corp.