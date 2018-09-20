ERYTECH enrolls first three patients in TRYbeCA1 trial evaluating eryaspase for the treatment of second line pancreatic cancer

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) enrolls first three patients in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, named ‘TRYbeCA1’, evaluating eryaspase for the treatment of second line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The trial will enroll ~500 patients in Europe and the US. Patients who meet the eligibility criteria are randomized 1-to-1 to receive eryaspase in combination with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine/abraxane or irinotecan -based regimen) or chemotherapy alone until disease progression.

The primary endpoint is overall survival. An interim analysis is foreseen when approx. two-thirds of events have occurred.