Hercules Capital's $40M notes offering prices

Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) reports pricing of $40M notes due 2033 to bear an interest rate of 6.25% per year payable quarterly.

Plans to apply to list notes on NYSE under trading symbol "HCXY."

Overallotment option for an additional $6M of notes.

Expects to use proceeds to fund investments in debt and equity securities, to make acquisitions, to retire certain debt obligations, which may include 6.25% notes due 2024, and for other general corporate purposes.

