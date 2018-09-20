Trump demands lower oil prices; crude actually slips a bit

"The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now," tweets the president this morning. "We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices!"

Checking the chart, the price of WTI crude actually fell about $0.30 per barrel right after the tweet hit, now up 0.25% on the session to $71.30.

