Kaman announces $48.6M Joint Programmable Fuze order

Aerospace segment of Kaman (NASDAQ:KAMN) has been awarded a direct commercial sale order worth $48.6M for the procurement of Joint Programmable Fuzes.

"This order continues to demonstrate the importance that allied foreign militaries place on the advanced capabilities, mission flexibility, and high reliability of the JPF. With this order we have recorded more than $540 million in new JPF awards over the past year and continue to see strong demand for the JPF from the US Air Force and foreign militaries. We look forward to supporting the requirements of the US Air Force and our foreign military customers for many years to come," stated Richard Barnhart, President, Kaman Aerospace Group.