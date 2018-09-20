Stitch Fix -4% after Piper Jaffray downgrade

Piper Jaffray drops its rating on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Neutral from Overweight as it cites the lack of any margin for error with the retailer facing serious headwinds.

The emergence of Amazon Prime Wardrobe as a competitor and rising customer acquisition costs are two of the threats that Stitch Fix faces.

PJ assigns a price target on Stitch Fix of $43.

Shares of Stitch Fix are down 4.3% in premarket trading to $45.10 vs. a 52-week trading range of $14.48 to $51.77.

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg