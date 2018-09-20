Chipotle deploys new food safety platform

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has deployed the Zenput food safety platform across the company's more than 2,450 restaurants.

Zenput helps restaurant operators evaluate and track all aspects of the restaurant and ensure food safety protocols and the overall operation are documented.

"Our ability to deliver a consistent guest experience in all our restaurants is a direct function of how closely our employees follow our standards and processes. Zenput gives our field leaders clear visibility into restaurant operations and trends so they can focus their coaching efforts and improve overall accountability," says Chipotle Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright.

Source: Press Release