Vonage buys contact center-as-a-service company for $350M

Vonage (NYSE:VG) acquires cloud contact center-as-a-service provider NewVoiceMedia for an equity price of $350M in cash.

NewVoiceMedia has over 700 primarily mid-market and enterprise customers. The leadership team and more than 400 employees will join Vonage after the deal closes.

Vonage is financing the buy through a combination of existing revolver capacity, cash on hand, and cash on NewVoiceMedia’s balance sheet.

The enterprise value represents approximately 3.8x projected 2019 revenue for NewVoiceMedia.

Vonage expects to realize annual run rate synergies of about $10M by the end of next year and “meaningfully higher" by the end of 2020.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.