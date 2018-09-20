Under Armour updates guidance

Under Armour (UA, UAA) announces an update to its 2018 restructuring plan based on an organizational and process redesign intended to optimize its strategic growth initiatives and overall business performance.

The company says it now expects approximately $200M to $220M of pre-tax restructuring and related charges to be incurred in 2018.

Under Armour's reduction in workforce is expected to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Looking at FY18 guidance, Under Armour sees an operating loss of ~$60M vs. $50M to $60M prior estimate. Excluding the impact of the restructuring plan, adjusted operating income is now expected to be $140M to $160M vs. $130M to $160M prior view. EPS of $0.16 to $0.19 is anticipated vs. $0.14 to $0.19 prior and $0.17 consensus.

UAA -0.53% premarket to $18.66.

Source: Press Release