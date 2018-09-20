IntelGenx signs LOI with Tilray to enter into a world-wide agreement to produce cannabis-infused VersaFilm products

IntelGenx (OTCQX:IGXT) has executed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to co-develop and commercialize oral film products infused with recreational and medical cannabis (“cannabis-infused VersaFilm”).

Pursuant to the LOI, subject to entering into a definitive agreement, IntelGenx and Tilray will fund 20% and 80% of the costs associated with the development of the cannabis-infused VersaFilm products, respectively. IntelGenx will have rights to manufacture and supply the co-developed products to Tilray, and will also receive a fixed single-digit royalty on net product sales. Tilray will have the exclusive, worldwide marketing and distribution rights for the co-developed products.

Tilray will make a strategic investment in IntelGenx by way of a non-brokered private placement. Tilray will purchase 1,250,000 common shares of IntelGenx at a price of USD$0.80 per share. IntelGenx intends to use the proceeds in connection with the LOI.