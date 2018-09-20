Report: Exxon, Chevron, Occidental to join global industry climate group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) plan to join a global consortium of oil and gas producers seeking to address climate change, after refusing to do so for years, Axios reports.

The move would mark a policy change for the U.S. oil and gas producers which have resisted joining the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, led by their European rivals, following its launch in 2016.

The OGCI currently comprises 10 firms including BP, Shell, Total and national oil companies of China, Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, which together account for nearly 30% of the world's oil and gas production.