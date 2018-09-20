Bank of America's corporate/investment banking head reportedly leaving: WSJ

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) head of corporate and investment banking, Christian Meissner is leaving the bank, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an internal memo.

He spent almost seven years in the role and led revamping the unit after the bank's financial-crisis merger with Merrill Lynch.

Meissner is expected to stay until the end of the year and then be replaced by Matthew Koder, Bank of America's Asia-Pacific president, according to the memo.

Bank of America +0.48% in premarket trading.

