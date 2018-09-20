Baird ups CAT, MTW as 'demand still robust'

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) and Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) have been upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird, which said the risk-reward for the group appears attractive as "still-robust demand" is coupled with lower valuation, peaking raw materials prices and seasonal effects into year-end.

Valuation compression has been the key theme in Cap Goods YTD, in spite of continued positive earnings revisions; also notes that machinery has been particularly challenged with relative valuation now nearing prior lows.

"Trade wars" and related uncertainty along with "peak growth" have been factors behind the multiple derating, and now look increasingly priced in.