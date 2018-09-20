Thor Industries -9% after profit falls off

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is down sharply in premarket action after posting a sales drop of 3% in FQ4 and a profit decrease of 19%.

The company says reduced production levels combined with higher promotional costs had a negative impact on our gross margin as it worked to balance out dealer inventory issues.

Management also cited raw material and commodity-based component inflation from the steel and aluminum tariffs as a drag on profit.

Shares of Thor Industries are down 9.1% premarket to $96.00.

