Yatra further strengthens its position in corporate travel

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) has strengthened its position in corporate travel with the addition of Essel Group, Bridgestone and TATA Consulting Engineers to its customer base.

Commenting on the achievements, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "Companies, these days, are looking for integrated solutions to provide an efficient and user-friendly experience to their employees when it comes to business travel. Yatra aims to offer just that - an enhanced, hassle-free and time saving platform for all business travel needs. Having clients like Essel Group, Bridgestone & Tata Consulting Engineers on board validates our strong ecosystem and at the same time, gives us an opportunity to innovate and bring improved business travel booking experiences to more companies in India. Business travel across our client base has remained strong; we continue to deliver a high level of service to our existing clients and sign new ones at a healthy pace - all of which is a testament to our people, robust content, and Yatra's technology and service innovation."