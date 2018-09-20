PayPal completes $2.2B iZettle buy

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) completes its acquisition of iZettle for about $2.2B.

PayPal rises 0.55% in premarket trading.

Before the closing, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority started a review of the deal. PayPal and iZettle operations will be held separate as agreed with the CMA, pending completion of the review.

Upon closing, iZettle's co-founder and CEO, Jacob de Geer joins PayPal and will continue to lead iZettle, reporting to PayPal Chief Operating Officer Bill Ready. Magnus Nilsson, co-founder and executive chairman of iZettle, also joins PayPal.

