Merrimack receives $5M milestone payment from Shire

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) has received a $5M milestone payment from Shire, triggered by the sale of ONIVYDE in the first major non-European, non-Asian country, pursuant to the terms of Merrimack's asset sale to Ipsen in 2017.

The terms of the Company's asset sale to Ipsen in 2017 entitled Merrimack to receive up to an aggregate of $33M in net milestone payments from Shire, of which Merrimack has now received $23M.

Merrimack will receive up to an additional $10M in milestone payments for the first patient dosed in a pivotal clinical trial of ONIVYDE in an indication other than pancreatic cancer.

Furthermore, Merrimack is entitled to receive up to an aggregate of $450M in regulatory-based milestones from Ipsen.