Analyst notes mixed reviews on Nvidia's new GeForce; NVDA -1.2%

Morgan Stanley says initial reviews of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) new GeForce 2080 were less positive than expected, indicating a limited performance improvement versus the 1080 Ti.

Analyst Joseph The firm doesn’t expect gaming to be a near-term source of Nvidia upside but does remain positive on the company’s long-term potential.





Moore notes that the 2080 Ti demonstrated significantly better benchmarks but received a mixed reaction due to the higher price point.

Rating maintained at Overweight with a $273 price target.

Source: StreetAccount.