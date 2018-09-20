Analyst notes mixed reviews on Nvidia's new GeForce; NVDA -1.2%

Morgan Stanley says initial reviews of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) new GeForce 2080 were less positive than expected, indicating a limited performance improvement versus the 1080 Ti.
Analyst Joseph The firm doesn’t expect gaming to be a near-term source of Nvidia upside but does remain positive on the company’s long-term potential.
Moore notes that the 2080 Ti demonstrated significantly better benchmarks but received a mixed reaction due to the higher price point.
Rating maintained at Overweight with a $273 price target.
Source: StreetAccount.
Nvidia shares are down 1.2% premarket to $268.70.
