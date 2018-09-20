Total completes $1.7B Direct Energie deal, buys EV charging firm

Total (NYSE:TOT) expands its presence in the French electricity market by concluding a $1.7B takeover of alternative power supplier Direct Energie, and the acquisition of an electric vehicle charging solutions provider.

Direct Energie’s takeover will enable TOT to grab a significant share of the French retail electricity market and challenge state-controlled utility Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFY).

TOT also announced the acquisition of G2mobility, which provides electric vehicle charging solutions; financial terms were not disclosed.

The takeovers form part of TOT’s strategy to expand in the French power market, including moves to produce its own power and distribute it to clients, and develop its low carbon businesses.