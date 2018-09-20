RV sector bumpy after Thor earnings

The RV sector is on watch after Thor Industries saw a 19% drop in FQ4 profit amid inventory issues. Thor also warned on the impact of tariffs on raw material costs.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is down 2.7% in premarket trading already and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is off 3.2% . Also in RV world, Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is showing a 3.3% drop and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is inactive so far.

Thor has pared its loss a bit and is now down 7.7% to $97.50, a level that is still higher than where shares began the week.

Previously: Thor Industries -9% after profit falls off (Sept. 20)