Corbus Pharmaceuticals licenses worldwide rights for more than 600 compounds from Jenrin Discovery

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market drug candidates from more than 600 compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system from Jenrin Discovery LLC. The pipeline consists of CRB-4001 which includes multiple issued and pending patents.

CRB-4001 will enter Phase 1 in 2019 and has Phase 2 funding Commitment from NIH. It was specifically designed to eliminate blood-brain barrier penetration and brain CB1 receptor occupancy.

Under the terms of the exclusive licensing agreement, Corbus will make an up-front cash and milestone payments upon the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones for each compound as well as royalty payments for sales of any Jenrin compound.