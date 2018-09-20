E*Trade adds more than 120 no-loan, no-transaction-fee mutual funds

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) adds no-load, no-transaction-fee Vanguard mutual funds to its platform, bringing the number of no-load, no-transaction-fee mutual funds the firm offers to more than 4,400.

With this move, customers can access 124 Vanguard mutual funds on a no-transaction-fee basis.

ETFC +0.39% in premarket trading.

These Vanguard mutual funds are in addition to 32 Vanguard commission-free ETFs E*Trade included on its platform of more than 250 commission-free ETFs in June.

