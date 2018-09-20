Hilton Grand Vacations completes $350M securitization

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) has completed $350M securitization of vacation ownership loans through Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2018-A.

Three classes of Notes were issued by the Trust, including ~$267.9M of Class A Notes, ~$53.6 million of Class B Notes and a~$28.6M of Class C Notes.

The Class A Notes have an interest rate of 3.54%, the Class B Notes have an interest rate of 3.7% and the Class C Notes have an interest rate of 4%, for an overall weighted average interest rate of 3.6%.

Proceeds of the issuance, net of fees, will be used to pay down other non-recourse debt and for other general corporate purposes, including inventory investments.