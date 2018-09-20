Ballard Power +10% after unveiling next generation fuel cell stack

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +9.8% pre-market after unveiling its newest zero-emission liquid-cooled fuel cell stack, the FCgen-LCS, at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Trade Fair and Convention in Hannover, Germany.

BLDP says the stack will be a core technology component of its eighth-generation power module portfolio for use in heavy duty motive applications - including buses, commercial trucks and trains - planned for launch in 2019, and other applications such as forklifts.

Among the benefits cited by the company of the FCgen-LCS compared to the current generation liquid-cooled fuel cell stack are an expected 40% reduction in total cost of ownership, Planned operating lifetime of more than 30K hours and a 33% increase in power density thus reducing physical stack size for a given amount of power.