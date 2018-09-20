Galectin up 11% premarket on positive early-stage data on GR-MD-02 in melanoma

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) is up 11% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GR-MD-02, combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in metastatic melanoma patients who progressed during or after receiving KEYTRUDA alone.

The objective response rate (ORR) was 50% (n=7/14) and the disease control rate (DCR) (responders + those with stable cancer) was 64% (n=9/14). The published ORR for KEYTRUDA alone in advanced melanoma is 21 - 39%.

Six patients with head and neck cancer also participated in the study. The ORR and DCR were 33% and 67%, respectively.

On the safety front, the combination was well-tolerated with potentially fewer adverse events compared to KEYTRUDA as monotherapy.

A Phase 2 trial is next up.