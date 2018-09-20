Square gets a boost after Stifel raises price target

Square (NYSE:SQ) moves up 1.5% in premarket trading after Stifel analyst Scott Devitt boosts his price target to $100 on expectations for increased growth.

Reiterates buy rating, price target--which now matches the Street high--raised from $76.

Devitt sees growth fueled by larger businesses, new partnerships expanding its reach and leading to in potential for cross- and up-selling along with emerging offerings like the Cash App.

Higher revenue over intermediate and long term to be partly offset by increased level of investment, restraining FY2019 Ebitda margins, Devitt wrote in a note.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

