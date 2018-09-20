AMD +2.7% as Stifel boosts target on GM potential

Stifel increases its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $21 to $38 (a 22% upside to yesterday’s close) citing strong demand for the company’s new products.

Analyst Kevin Cassidy says that the new products, AMD management’s solid execution, and Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 10nm launch delay could allow AMD’s GM to increase for “at least the next four quarters.”

Cassidy expects the products to raise AMD’s gross profit margin to 45% in the coming years compared to his 40.1% estimate for FY19.

Rating reaffirmed at Buy.

AMD shares are up 2.7% premarket to $32.06.

