Cnooc sells access to LNG terminal as China opens up energy market

Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) has sold access to its Yuedong liquefied natural gas terminal to state-owned Zhenhua Oil and others for the first time, in a move viewed as part of the Chinese government's plan to open up its gas sector.

Cnooc has sold LNG in auctions on the Shanghai exchange this year, but this is the first time it has auctioned space at a receiving terminal.

Other state-owned companies such as PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) have leased terminals to third-party users before in private deals, but the auction from Cnooc gave third-party players equal opportunity to bid for access.