NII Holdings +16.8% on report TI may bid on Nextel Brazil

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) is up 16.8% premarket as Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) is considering bidding for Nextel Brazil, Bloomberg says.

Its shares had jumped early in the summer after reports that it had hired advisers to look at a sale of its 70% stake in the Brazilian operations.

Now TI CEO Amos Genish may talk with his board about a potential deal on Monday that would be run through TI's Brazil subsidiary TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU), according to the report. If the board approves, the company would hire advisers to make an offer.