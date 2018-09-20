Novo's oral semaglutide successful in late-stage T2D study in Japan; shares up 1% premarket

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is up 1% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3a clinical trial, PIONEER 10, evaluating oral semaglutide compared to once-weekly subcutaneous dulaglutide, both in combination with an oral antidiabetic medicine, in Japanese adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The study achieved the primary endpoint demonstrating a comparable safety profile between semaglutide and dulaglutide.

On the efficacy front, there were statistically greater reductions in HbA1c and body weight in the 14mg semaglutide cohort compared to those receiving 0.75 mg of dulaglutide when analyzed with the primary statistical method.

Using a secondary statistical approach, patients in the 14 mg semaglutide group experienced a 1.8% reduction in HbA1c from a baseline of 8.3% compared to a 1.3% drop in the 0.75 mg dulaglutide group at week 52. Weight loss in the two groups were 1.9 kg and 1.1 kg, respectively (unclear if average or median).

Applying The Japanese Diabetes Society's HbA1c target of below 6.5%, 58% of patients in the 14 mg semaglutide group achieved the target compared to 41% in the 0.75 mg dulaglutide group. The proportions in the 3 mg and 7 mg semaglutide cohorts hitting the target were 21% and 41%, respectively.

The company says the PIONEER program should wind up this year.